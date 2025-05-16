Eurovision explained as the extravagant pop contest reaches its grand final

BASEL, Switzerland — There has already been triumph and tears, singing onstage and in the streets, and a touch of political division, as the 69th Eurovision Song Contest approaches its grand final in the Swiss city of Basel.
Musical acts from 26 countries will take the stage at the St. Jakobshalle arena on Saturday in a spectacular, sequin-drenched competition that has been uniting and dividing Europeans since 1956.
Here's everything to know:
What is Eurovision?
Eurovision is competition in which performers from countries across Europe, and a few beyond it, compete under their national flags with the aim of being crowned continental champion. Think of it as the Olympics of pop music or the World Cup with singing instead of soccer.
It's a celebration of silly fun and music's unifying power, but also a place where politics and regional rivalries play out.
''It's Europe's biggest cultural event,'' said Dean Vuletic, an expert on the history of Eurovision. ''It has been going on for almost 70 years and people love to watch it, not only for the show, for the glitter, the stage effects, the crazy costumes, but also because they like to see it as a reflection of the zeitgeist in Europe.''
Who is in the Eurovision 2025 final?