Time is a scarce resource, so choose a resolution worth the effort

Many of us (including me) also take the time to mull over what we could do better in the New Year. Health and personal finances usually land high on the list. The latest annual New Year’s Resolution Study by Allianz Life found the biggest priority is health and wellness among 45% of those surveyed. Looking at personal finances, 41% say they are more stressed about their finances than last year; 38% say financial stability is their focus in 2025; and 24% plan on building emergency savings, up from 17% in 2023.