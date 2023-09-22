Neighbors are still concerned about a developer's proposal to build a 5-story apartment building in the Parkwood Knolls neighborhood on the western edge of Edina.

The proposal sparked outrage from neighbors earlier this year. Developer Solhem proposed 89 apartments in the building, all priced to be affordable to people making up to 60% of the Area Median Income — up to $52,500 for a single person, or $74,950 for a family of four.

The developer submitted a "sketch plan" in May to get feedback from the City Council but has not committed to building anything. Still, some neighbors wanted to make sure the council remembered they oppose the building.

Last week, the City Council received a petition signed by more than 50 residents of townhouses near the proposed development. The petition argued the proposed building is not in line with the city's zoning rules or comprehensive plan, and would add too many people and cars to the neighborhood dominated by large houses on large lots.