Eden Prairie, its lead cut to a single touchdown, made a 22-play fourth-quarter drive that covered 92 yards and secured a 28-14 victory Thursday at Minnetonka.
Eden Prairie (5-0) is ranked first in Class 6A, and Minnetonka (4-1) is ranked third.
Eden Prairie built a 21-point halftime lead over injury-decimated Minnetonka but wobbled a bit in the third quarter, giving up two touchdowns. Then came the drive that took more than nine minutes off the clock. Dominic Heim capped it when he ran 2 yards for a touchdown with 3 minutes, 56 seconds left.
More from Star Tribune
Politics Attorneys for MyPillow, Mike Lindell seek to quit election-related cases over millions owed
More from Star Tribune
Politics Attorneys for MyPillow, Mike Lindell seek to quit election-related cases over millions owed
More from Star Tribune
Politics Attorneys for MyPillow, Mike Lindell seek to quit election-related cases over millions owed
More from Star Tribune
Politics Attorneys for MyPillow, Mike Lindell seek to quit election-related cases over millions owed
More from Star Tribune
Politics Attorneys for MyPillow, Mike Lindell seek to quit election-related cases over millions owed
More from Star Tribune
Politics Attorneys for MyPillow, Mike Lindell seek to quit election-related cases over millions owed
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Maroon brings Stanley Cup cred in new role with Wild
Three-time Stanley Cup winner Pat Maroon will play on a grinding line with Connor Dewar and Brandon Duhaime to start the season.
Sports
Former NHL coach Kevin Constantine fired by WHL's Wenatchee Wild
Former NHL coach Kevin Constantine was fired as coach of the Wenatchee Wild on Thursday, a day after he was suspended indefinitely by the Western Hockey League for making ''derogatory comments of a discriminatory nature.''
High Schools
Metro football highlights: Second-half moments settle two good matchups
Eastview surged past Park with 22 third-quarter points, and East Ridge rallied on an 89-yard TD pass.
High Schools
Eden Prairie states its case with 22-play, 92-yard drive, overcomes Minnetonka
The game, pitting No. 1 and No. 3 in Class 6A, had turned close before the Eagles got the ball and kept it.
Sports
Billy Eppler resigns as Mets GM, and is under investigation by MLB, according to AP source
Billy Eppler quit as New York Mets general manager Thursday, and a person familiar with the probe said he is under investigation by Major League Baseball.