Eden Prairie, its lead cut to a single touchdown, made a 22-play fourth-quarter drive that covered 92 yards and secured a 28-14 victory Thursday at Minnetonka.

Eden Prairie (5-0) is ranked first in Class 6A, and Minnetonka (4-1) is ranked third.

Eden Prairie built a 21-point halftime lead over injury-decimated Minnetonka but wobbled a bit in the third quarter, giving up two touchdowns. Then came the drive that took more than nine minutes off the clock. Dominic Heim capped it when he ran 2 yards for a touchdown with 3 minutes, 56 seconds left.