Two new No. 1 teams stand atop their high school football classes in this week's rankings.
Chanhassen moved to the top of Class 5A with its 21-14 victory over then-No. 1 Mankato West. That came late Friday, nearly Saturday, after storms including lightning interrupted the game.
The other new No. 1 is Stewartville in Class 3A, replacing Dassel-Cokato, which lost 14-13 at Litchfield on Saturday after storms wiped out Friday plans.
Dassel-Cokato had been ranked No. 1 all season, as had Mankato West.
It's a big week for several other No. 1 teams. Eden Prairie, ranked first in Class 6A all season, will visit Minnetonka, ranked third this week, for a Thursday game. Becker, No. 1 in Class 4A, will host Rocori, ranked seventh. Barnesville, No. 1 in Class 2A from the start, will take on 4-1 Park Rapids.
State rankings
First-place votes in parentheses, record, total points
CLASS 6A
1. Eden Prairie (11), 5-0, 110
2. Lakeville South, 5-0, 99
3. Minnetonka, 5-0, 88
4. Lakeville North, 4-1, 74
5. Maple Grove, 4-1, 68
6. Stillwater, 4-1, 51
7. Centennial, 4-1, 38
8. Shakopee, 3-2, 30
9. Anoka, 4-1, 23
10. Buffalo, 4-1, 13
Also receiving votes: Forest Lake 11.
CLASS 5A
1. Chanhassen (11), 5-0, 110
2. Rogers, 5-0, 97
3. Mankato West, 4-1, 83
4. Alexandria, 5-0, 82
5. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 5-0, 59
6. St. Thomas Academy, 4-1, 49
7. Andover, 4-1, 45
8. Brainerd, 4-1, 35
9. Robbinsdale Cooper, 4-1, 16
10. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 4-1, 14
Also receiving votes: Owatonna 12, Bloomington Jefferson 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Becker (9), 5-0, 107
2. Orono (1), 5-0, 93
3. Byron, 5-0, 89
4. Detroit Lakes (1), 5-0, 77
5. Totino-Grace, 4-1, 58
6. Princeton, 5-0, 53
7. Rocori, 4-1, 49
8. Hutchinson, 3-2, 39
9. Mound Westonka, 4-1, 19
10. Kasson-Mantorville, 4-1, 12
Also receiving votes: Chisago Lakes 7, Hermantown 4, North Branch 4, Duluth Denfeld 3.
CLASS 3A
1. Stewartville (6), 5-0, 105
2. Esko (5), 5-0, 101
3. Fairmont, 5-0, 87
4. Annandale, 4-0, 69
5. Litchfield, 4-1, 57
6. Dassel-Cokato, 4-1, 46
7. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 4-1, 44
8. Minneapolis North, 4-1, 38
9. Waseca, 4-1, 35
10. Pequot Lakes, 4-1, 15
Also receiving votes: Rockford 5, Rochester Lourdes 4
CLASS 2A
1. Barnesville (7), 5-0, 103
2. Caledonia (3), 5-0, 97
3. Chatfield, 5-0, 87
4. Eden Valley-Watkins, 5-0, 73
5. Jackson County Central, 5-0, 64
6. St. Agnes (1), 5-0, 58
7. Barnum, 5-0, 43
8. Norwood Young America, 5-0, 33
9. Cannon Falls, 4-1, 19
10. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 5-0, 12
Also receiving votes: Osakis 8, Holdingford 4, Moose Lake-Willow River 2, Maple River 1
CLASS 1A
1. Minneota (9), 5-0, 107
2. Fillmore Central (1), 5-0, 97
3. Mahnomen/Waubun (1), 5-0, 91
4. BOLD, 4-1, 52
5. Sleepy Eye United, 5-0, 36
6. Springfield, 4-1, 35
7. Ada-Borup-West, 4-1, 35
8. Parkers Prairie, 5-0, 31
9. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 5-0, 28
10. Lester Prairie, 4-1, 26
Also receiving votes: Kenyon-Wanamingo 22, Mayer Lutheran 19, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 12, Updsala/Swanville 6, Bethlehem Academy 3, Goodhue 3
NINE-PLAYER
1. Mountain Iron-Buhl (10), 5-0, 109
2. Fertile-Beltrami (1), 5-0, 98
3. Cherry, 5-0, 90
4. Nevis, 5-0, 63
5. Ogilvie, 5-0, 60
6. Ottertail Central, 5-0, 43
7. Leroy-Ostrander, 5-0, 41
8. Edgerton, 4-0, 40
9. Kingsland, 5-0, 25
10. Spring Grove, 5-1, 20
Also receiving votes: Hills-Beaver Creek 15, Stephen-Argyle 1
The rankings were determined by a group of 12 voters representing media across the state. Each No. 1 vote is worth 10 points, No. 2 9 points, No. 3 8 points, down to No. 10 worth 1 point. The rankings are compiled by the Star Tribune's Jim Paulsen (612-437-9926 cell/text), james.paulsen@startribune.com).