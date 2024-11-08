Economy worries reflected in MN school referendum results

Another possible reason that some districts are falling short of the operating revenues they say they need is due to employee contracts. During a recent conversation with several metro area superintendents, some admitted that they were on the hook for contracts their budgets couldn’t afford. They, like their constituents want their teachers and other staff to be compensated fairly. And so, they sometimes agreed to pay and benefit hikes in hopes of figuring out where the money would come from later – whether that be from local property tax increases or additional funds from state and federal sources.