Olson’s Cheers & Jeers: Where leadership is and isn’t

Cheers to the Minnesota Timberwolves for salvaging a rough season with a playoff run — however long it lasts. Ball is life. Let’s enjoy the ride and the beauty of these extraordinary athletes while we can. The great thing about the Timberwolves at the moment is that, win or lose, the postgame interviews with the irrepressible Anthony Edwards are unpredictable and captivating. No small salvation for hoop fans: If the Wolves don’t last much longer, the Minnesota Lynx are already in action, so we can flip over to see Napheesa Collier and ponder how, at such a young age, she’s making such a tremendous impact on and off the court.