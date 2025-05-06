Lynx's Napheesa Collier poised for another WNBA title run after an offseason playing with Unrivaled

Napheesa Collier drove to her left, stopped and hit a turnaround jumper over Aaliyah Edwards to capture the 1-on-1 tournament crown in the Unrivaled 3-on-3 women's basketball league. When the shot went in, Collier let out a triumphant yell.
The moment captured how the Minnesota Lynx All-Star forward spent her WNBA offseason: Physically and mentally working on her game and raising her profile.
After Collier and the Lynx came up short in their bid for a title last season — falling to Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals — Collier went to work as a one of the marquee players in Unrivaled and co-founder of the league.
''You always want to keep building,'' Collier said during Lynx training camp. ''Even though I had a good year last year, there's always things you can improve on, things that I wanted to get better at from last year. Things that I worked really hard at during the offseason and at Unrivaled.
''So really looking to implement that for this year.''
All of Collier's skills were on display during her eight-week stint with Unrivaled in Miami. She dazzled chase-down blocks, tough fadeaway jumpers and 3-pointers. The reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year honed the pieces of her game that made her a matchup nightmare in the league last year, and Collier's poised to be even better in the 2025 season, which starts later this month.
Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve likes to compare Collier's work ethic to that of Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson, a three-time MVP of the league.
''They each add something (to their game) every year,'' Reeve said. ''I think when A'ja Wilson comes back this year, she's going to be even better than last year, which is scary — Same for Phee.''