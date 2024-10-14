Duluth man who says he can’t remember killing girlfriend sentenced to 20 years

Vollan’s family packed into the courtroom wearing T-shirts with the victim’s face, the words “We will remember Allisa Marie Vollan” and the purple ribbon used to symbolize domestic violence awareness. This past weekend there had been a memorial march for the victim. They spoke about the 10-pound baby born to a 90-pound teen mom and how Vollan changed everyone’s life for the better. Through a proxy, her grandfather told of picking apples with her and the sound of her voice singing in the car. Her grandmother said Vollan planned to take care of her when she got old.