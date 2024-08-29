Weather

Douglas: Sunny and comfortable into Labor Day

An infusion of cooler, cleaner, lower-humidity air is on the way, with sunshine and comfortable dew points into Monday.

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 29, 2024 at 11:19PM

Don’t be that guy. And with apologies to my gender, it’s usually a guy. I am consistently gobsmacked by men in the path of severe thunderstorms who wait until the last minute to make a mad dash to safety. On golf fairways. Sitting in fishing boats. At construction sites.

Don’t wait until you can “see lightning.” The first growl of thunder represents an atmospheric IQ Test. We all learn to lower risk at a tender age. Don’t play in traffic. Wear a helmet when biking. Safety goggles around gnarly tools. But bad weather? “Where was the warning, Paul?” It was thundering overhead! You ignored the tap on the shoulder. Thoughts and prayers.

I can safely unplug the Doppler for a few days. Thursday’s fireworks give way to an infusion of cooler, cleaner, lower-humidity air, with sunshine Friday into Labor Day. Comfortable dew points in the 50s with mid-70s for highs Labor Day? Yes, please.

Meanwhile Africa’s Sahara Desert is seeing flooding rains; 1000% of normal rainfall for August. A desert. I haven’t seen that before.

Paul Douglas

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

