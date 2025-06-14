Douglas: Couple more stormy days, then a warm-up

My friend and former TV colleague Paul Magers told me about the heat in Palm Springs, where he is happily retired. “110 degrees is my cutoff,” he explained. A dry heat, I wondered? “When I golf I take along a GALLON of water onto the fairway. No need for restrooms either. That’s how much water your body needs during the heat of the day.” It cools into the 90s during the evening. “Stars are twinkling, and everyone is outside after dark.” Oh, he puts cloth sleeves on his car door handles to avoid burns during the hot season.