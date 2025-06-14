Douglas: Couple more stormy days, then a warm-up

My friend and former TV colleague Paul Magers told me about the heat in Palm Springs, where he is happily retired. “110 degrees is my cutoff,” he explained. A dry heat, I wondered? “When I golf I take along a GALLON of water onto the fairway. No need for restrooms either. That’s how much water your body needs during the heat of the day.” It cools into the 90s during the evening. “Stars are twinkling, and everyone is outside after dark.” Oh, he puts cloth sleeves on his car door handles to avoid burns during the hot season.
Anyone missing the 90s? It turns out Friday was the coolest June day in 13 years (high was 57 at MSP). A warmer week is brewing with 80s by Monday, maybe a few 90s next weekend.
We are still in an active, stormy pattern with the best chance of thunder over southern Minnesota on Sunday (could nick the Twin Cities). Monday’s storms may turn severe, so stay alert out there.
Locals have been rightfully freaked out by 50s on Friday. But things turn on a dime out here. We’ll see plenty of 80s and 90s.