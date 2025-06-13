Douglas: High probability of a wet, squishy June

He asked, “Does a 25 percent probability of rain mean 25 percent of the area will get wet, or it will rain 25 percent of the time?” This is the perception among many people but no-yeah-no. A 25% probability means a 25% chance you’ll see at least 0.01 inches (the minimum measurable amount) at a given point in the forecast area. I prefer using “isolated, scattered or numerous” showers to set expectations for rain.