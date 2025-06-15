Douglas: A significant risk of severe thunderstorms on Monday

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has an enhanced risk of severe weather over central and southern Minnesota for Monday. To be precise, a 5% risk of an EF2 to EF5 tornado within 25 miles of any point. Wind shear, moisture and ample sunshine heating the low layers of the atmosphere above 80 degrees may initiate convection, with a “squall line” of potentially dangerous storms later Monday. I do expect watches and warnings, but most of us probably won’t experience damaging winds or hail.