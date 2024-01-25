On the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Minneapolis City Council overwhelmingly approved a resolution on the Israel-Hamas war that Mayor Jacob Frey pleaded with them to soften.

Frey, the city's only Jewish elected official, now faces the question of whether he will attempt to veto the resolution. The mayor called the resolution "lopsided" in how it characterized, or omitted, the history of the Jewish people in favor of the history of the Palestinian people.

The resolution, a symbolic affair for a city, calls for a ceasefire, the release of all hostages unjustly held, and an end to U.S. military support for Israel. It notes the disproportionate deaths of Palestinians in the Israeli military response to Hamas' invasion of Israel Oct. 7 and allegations that Israel is committing genocide.

Prominent Jewish groups objected to the lack of mention of Israel's defense against that allegation, as well as the characterization of the history of Israel's policy toward Palestine without reference to the history of Israel. The country was founded by refugees in the wake of the Holocaust.

Council Member Linea Palmisano introduced an alternative option Thursday that stripped away many of those contested references. She said the back-and-forth of attempting to include one group's history or the other's was fraught, and would continue to sow divisions.

Frey supported Palmisano's option, but the majority of the council did not.

Their reasons varied; Council Member Katie Cashman noted that Palmisano and other critics failed to formally propose any changes until Wednesday evening. Council Member Jeremiah Ellison, meanwhile, said the resolution that was ultimately approved was lopsided because the death toll in the Israel-Hamas war is lopsided.