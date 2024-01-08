At its first meeting under new leadership, the Minneapolis City Council Monday dove headlong into one of the most polarizing topics of the day: the bloody Israel-Hamas war.

In their first meeting after being sworn in for two-year terms, council members voted to discuss a symbolic resolution on the conflict — amid chants from a crowd of people critical of Israel's continued bombardment of the Gaza strip following Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

The council did not vote to take a formal position. But what would normally be a largely ceremonial "organizational meeting" turned into a raucous affair when five council members proposed amending the agenda to tackle the issue.

Minutes after being elected by his colleagues, new Council President Elliott Payne marked his first use of the gavel trying to bring the meeting to order as some members of the crowd shouted over council members.

"Adjourn it, Elliot, and clear the room!" Council Member Michael Rainville shouted over the din at one point, although the meeting proceeded.

The council ultimately agreed try to hash out a statement over the next two weeks and potentially vote on it later this month.

There seems to be widespread agreement among council members and Mayor Jacob Frey that the city could condemn the violence against innocent people committed by both sides, and call for a ceasefire.

Council Member Linea Palmisano suggested the council begin — and end — there and focus its energy on city matters.

"I'd like to start work on things where we can effect change, and not inflame the fears of our residents," she said amid jeers from some in the crowd who held signs with phrases such as "Free Gaza," "Cease Fire Now," and "Stop Funding Genocide."

Several council members, however, want to spend more time talking about — and weighing in on — the conflict.

"This is a complicated issue, but that doesn't mean we should avoid it," said Council Member Aurin Chowdhury, one of the sponsors of the draft resolution that will serve as a starting point for the council.

That draft calls for a ceasefire, humanitarian aid, release of hostages and prisoners held by both sides, and, perhaps most controversially, an end to U.S. military funding of Israel.

Other controversial aspects of the resolution can be found in the page and a half of preamble, which speaks of a "56-year illegal military and settler occupation of Gaza and the West Bank." That draft is sponsored by Payne, newly elected Council Vice President Aisha Chughtai and Council Members Jeremiah Ellison, Jason Chavez and Chowdhury.

A previous draft circulated over the weekend stated, "the ongoing bombing in the Gaza Strip is a genocidal escalation of violence," language that did not make it into the draft offered Monday.

Council Member Robin Wonsley said Monday she stood by that language and suggested its removal was why her name wasn't attached to the newer draft.

As drafts circulated last week, dueling news conferences set the stage for Monday's acrimony. Frey said he believed common language could be found, but also suggested conflict in the Middle East was well outside the wheelhouse of City Hall.

Monday's meeting began with an address by Frey, who urged council members to "start fresh" with the new term.

"I agree with every single one of you on, conservatively, 95% of the policy items that we will work on," he said. "That 5% of daylight that we find, that certainly shines a bright light."