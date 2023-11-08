Progressives have captured seven seats on the Minneapolis City Council, taking the majority from moderates aligned by Mayor Jacob Frey, but falling short of a veto-proof nine.

Unofficial winners were declared in 10 out of 13 races shortly after polls closed on Tuesday night. Katie Cashman in the Seventh Ward, Council Member Jamal Osman in the Sixth Ward and Council President Andrea Jenkins in the Eighth Ward were declared unofficial winners following additional rounds of tabulation on Wednesday.

The Sixth, Seventh and Eighth Ward races were too close to call on Election Night, so tabulation continued at 9 a.m. Under Minneapolis' ranked-choice voting system, voters can rank first, second and third choices on a ballot with more than two candidates. If no one reaches 50.1% after the first round of counting, the candidate with the fewest votes gets eliminated and their second-place votes are reallocated.

The latest unofficial results complete a council that also includes: Elliott Payne (First Ward), Robin Wonsley (Second Ward), Michael Rainville (Third Ward), LaTrisha Vetaw (Fourth Ward), Jeremiah Ellison (Fifth Ward), Jason Chavez (Ninth Ward), Aisha Chughtai (10th Ward), Emily Koski (11th Ward), Aurin Chowdhury (12th Ward) and Linea Palmisano (13th Ward).

Sixth Ward

Council Member Jamal Osman was declared the unofficial winner Wednesday after two rounds of tabulation, beating second-place candidate Kayseh Magan, a former fraud investigator in the Attorney General's office.

Osman, a former resident advocate for CommonBond Communities, was elected to the City Council in 2020 to represent parts of the city with the largest East African population after his predecessor Abdi Warsame left to become the executive director of Minneapolis Public Housing Authority. He has been a swing vote on a council split between centrist members allied with Frey and progressives skeptical of the mayor's agenda, willing to break with the mayor on rent control, homeless encampments and minimum wage for rideshare drivers.

Voters returned Osman to the Council despite recent allegations from the Attorney General's Office that his wife Ilo Amba of defrauding a federal program meant to feed hungry children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seventh Ward

Katie Cashman, a renter and project manager at the Minnesota Center of Environmental Advocacy, eked out a victory over and real estate agent Scott Graham in the race for the seat being vacated by longtime Council Member Lisa Goodman after the second round of tabulation.

Goodman and the Frey-aligned All of Mpls PAC endorsed Graham, while Mpls for the Many supported Cashman. Her unofficial win on Wednesday further tipped the balance of power in favor of the progressives, who hold a majority of seven out of 13 seats.

"I have met so many of our neighbors throughout the last ten months of campaigning. I am honored that they shared their hopes and dreams about our ward and city with me," Cashman said in a statement declaring victory. "I am hopeful for all that the future holds in Minneapolis."

Eighth Ward

Council President Andrea Jenkins narrowly won re-election on Wednesday after having gotten 38 more votes than challenger Soren Stevenson after the second round of tabulation.

"My team and I ran a campaign based on a deep and abiding love for this city, a campaign based on progress and experience and building bridges to keep this city moving forward," Jenkins said in a statement. "That is exactly what we will continue to do in the next term."

Stevenson may yet request a recount.

Jenkins and Stevenson had been neck-to-neck on Tuesday night with Stevenson leading by 103 first-choice votes.

Jenkins was a poet and longtime City Council staffer before becoming the first Black transgender woman elected to public office in the United States in 2017. Jenkins led the initiatives to declare racism a public health emergency and create a Truth and Reconciliation process following George Floyd's murder. She joined other council members on the "Defund Police" stage in Powderhorn Park, but later pivoted to become a key ally of Frey.

Stevenson, three decades Jenkins' junior and a former employee of Northcountry Cooperative Foundation, lost an eye during civil unrest in 2020. He ran to the left of Jenkins on a platform of police accountability, rent control and climate action.