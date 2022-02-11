A 15-year-old North High School student has died after he was struck by gunfire in Minneapolis on Thursday.

Sophomore Deshaun Hill Jr. was a quarterback for the school

and was a "star high school athlete" according to a GoFundMe that has been set up for his family. Police found Hill with a life-threatening gunshot wound near the intersection of N. Golden Valley Road and N. Penn Avenue at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

North High School staff shared the news on Facebook posting Thursday evening. "Dear Polar Nation," it read. "We have lost our beloved D. Hill."

"We cannot begin to express the sadness we feel as a result of this devastating loss," Minneapolis Public Schools Superintendent Ed Graff said in a news release. "This bright young man had everything to live for and a promising future ahead of him ... The gun violence in our community has to stop. Our youth deserve to feel and be safe."

Hill was a sophomore at the high school where he was an "all-star athlete" and an honor roll student, according to the GoFundMe page.

"Deshaun is an amazing son, brother and friend who touched the lives of everyone he had met with his infectious smile and humble personality," it said.

The day Hill was shot, he was standing by or walking up to a bus stop across the street from Wally's Foods, a popular local corner store, when the shooting happened, authorities said on Wednesday. A 911 caller reported seeing a group of young people who'd been hanging out nearby scatter after the shot rang out.

No arrests have been made in the case, according to a police spokesman. The scene where Hill was shot is six blocks away from a double homicide police responded to at 2000 N. Sheridan Ave on Thursday.

Hill's death marks the ninth homicide in Minneapolis. His death comes less than two weeks after 15-year-old Jahmari Rice was fatally shot outside South Education Center.