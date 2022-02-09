A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured and a bus driver was wounded in north Minneapolis in two separate shootings on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

In the first incident, the boy was found suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound after police responded to a report of gunfire near the intersection of N. Golden Valley Road and N. Penn Avenue. The boy, is a student at Minneapolis North High School, was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

A preliminary police investigation suggests the boy was standing by or walking up to a bus stop across the street from Wally's Foods, a popular local corner store, when the shooting happened, authorities said. A 911 caller reported seeing a group of young people who'd been hanging out nearby scatter in different directions after the gunshot rang out. A possible suspect was also seen running from the scene, but no arrests had been announced as of Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly before 12:30, according to authorities.

About 2:16, police were called to the corner of N. 37th and Girard avenues, in the North Side Folwell neighborhood, after a bus driver was shot while driving a bus. The driver, who hasn't been identified, was struck in the face by the bullet, but is expected to survive, authorities said.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities say that three small children, all under the age of 10, were on the bus at the time of the shooting; none of them were physically injured.

A police spokesperson said that investigators were still sorting through evidence to determine whether the driver was targeted or struck by an errant bullet.

Police have yet to address a possible motive for either shooting.

In a statement, Minneapolis schools officials said they'd received information that the bus belonged to "one of our contracted bus companies," but were working to confirm the details.

Minneapolis police statistics show that at least 54 people have been shot in the city so far this year, compared to 31 in the same span in 2021.