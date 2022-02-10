Two people were found shot to death in a car in an apparent homicide in north Minneapolis Thursday, police said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 4 p.m. in the 2000 block of Sheridan Avenue N.

A witness reported seeing a possible suspect running from the car moments after the shooting happened. Several spent shell casings were found inside the vehicle, according to authorities.

When officers were setting up a perimeter, several shots were fired from a passing car, but no one was injured.

No arrests have been announced and the victims have not yet been identified. They are the city's sixth and seventh homicides of the year.