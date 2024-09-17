Denker: The stress of sending your kids to school amid bomb threats and yet another school shooting

Again and again, white men and boys are given the benefit of a doubt by law enforcement and community officials. Until it’s too late. And the sad reality is that while many in authority likely think they’re helping white men and boys by giving them extra chances and ignoring the violent threat they pose, the truth is that they’re only making the crisis worse. White men and boys are the violent perpetrators, and they’re also victims of violence and destruction, often against themselves, as we saw in the tragic court appearance by the shooter and his father following the school shooting in Apalachee.