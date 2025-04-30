Daniels, Cunningham and Zubac are the finalists for the NBA's most improved player award

Daniels' first season in Atlanta was nothing like either of his first two NBA seasons with New Orleans. His numbers soared with career-bests in points (14.1, more than double his 5.8 average last season), rebounds (5.9), assists (4.4), steals (a league-leading 3.0) and his field-goal shooting went from 43.5% in his first two seasons to 49.3% this year. The Hawks made him a full-time starter, something Daniels hadn't been with the Pelicans.