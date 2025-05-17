ST. PETER, MINN. – There was a mention of the improbability that surrounds baseball in a report Thursday night from Mankato, where the slugging Minnesota State Mavericks suffered an opening loss in the four-team Division II bracket they are hosting at ISG Field.
The Mavericks were 49-6 and averaging 10.2 runs per game but were shut down for seven innings by Arkansas-Monticello’s Connor Irvine — a righthander with OK statistics — and suffered a 5-3 defeat. On Friday, the NCAA on-site decisionmaker chose to postpone due to rain and howling wind, putting off MSU’s battle for survival.
Fifteen minutes up the road, a four-team Division III bracket held by Gustavus Adolphus was dealing with the same weather forecast, but the on-site person sent in by the NCAA decided to give it a go.
And those of us who admire the strangeness of baseball will remain forever grateful for that strategy. We were privileged to see a record broken that had been held by coach Amos Alonzo Stagg for 129 years.
The game featured the University of Chicago against Wisconsin-Oshkosh, two-time national champion. The teams had played a game March 16 at a neutral site, and Chicago romped to an 11-2 victory.
On Friday morning, Chicago scored one in the first, and Oshkosh answered … with a 10-spot. By the end of the sixth, Oshkosh had 30 and a Chicago sports information person made the press box occupants aware of this:
The most runs ever surrendered by a University of Chicago baseball team came in a 31-5 loss to Yale on May 27, 1896. And Stagg was Chicago’s baseball coach, as well as its famed football coach.
Oshkosh scored four more in the seventh. Final: 34-8. And by gosh, there went Stagg from the record book.