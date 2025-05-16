MANKATO – The Minnesota State Mankato Mavericks have an athletic program to be envied, with success in the transition to Division I hockey, and with regional power and national contention in numerous Division II programs.
One season ago, the Mavericks were the D-II champions in both men’s and women’s basketball. Best game I witnessed all season was the men’s 43-42 win on its home court over Northwest Missouri to win the Central Region and reach the Elite Eight.
Ben McCollum, the defense-first coach from Northwest Missouri, moved to Drake for last season, and he’s now the new coach of the Iowa Hawkeyes.
And coach Emilee Thiesse’s incredible, triple-teaming, pressing defense was a sight to behold on the way to the women’s national title.
Football, track and field … name most anything, MSU Mankato is a threat, if not a dominator.
One sport that always has been thus here in Mankato has been baseball.
Dean Bowyer came to Mankato State as the coach in 1977, which was the last year they were the Indians. He coached here for 32 years, took his team to 21 NCAA tournaments and three World Series.
Bowyer retired as the head coach in 2008 and was replaced by Matt Magers, who had been the pitching coach for eight years. The Mavericks made four World Series in the previous decade and are 15-for-16 in reaching the NCAA tournament with Magers.