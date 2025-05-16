Twin Cities Suburbs

Marooned motor yacht removed from Beer Can Island

The boat named Sweet Destiny had been beached on the island in the St. Croix River near Hudson, Wis., since last summer.

By Matt McKinney

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 16, 2025 at 5:10PM
Sweet Destiny, the marooned 54-foot motor yacht, has been removed from Beer Can Island. In this file photo, Rick Arndt attempted an earlier rescue of the boat. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Sweet Destiny, the 54-foot motor yacht that was marooned on Beer Can Island in the St. Croix River, has been removed from the beach.

Mayor Rich O’Connor confirmed the boat was towed to a private dock in Hudson, Wis., on Friday.

The beach of Beer Can Island was empty by late morning Friday, for the first time since Grayson McNew parked the sinking vessel on the island last summer. The two-story white boat quickly became a river landmark, then a headache for local officials who have grown weary of abandoned river boats.

In April, Rick Arndt, a semiretired carpenter form Hudson, tried unsuccessfully to rescue Sweet Destiny using house wrap and big pumps.

The saga of the boat led to a new Hudson ordinance that calls for fines for boat owners who leave their watercraft on the river. But even figuring out who owns the boat has been difficult.

Bill Warren, a treasure hunter from Alabama, claimed he bought the boat from McNew for a couple hundred dollars last fall.

Arndt said he spoke with both of them before attempting to rescue the boat.

The issue has also spilled into both the Minnesota and Wisconsin legislatures where representatives proposed laws that would criminalize boat abandonment. A Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officer who testified before the Legislature said the state sees about 40 abandoned boats per year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

about the writer

Matt McKinney

Reporter

Matt McKinney writes about his hometown of Stillwater and the rest of Washington County for the Star Tribune's suburbs team. 

