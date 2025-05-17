Brooks: Will American tourists abroad be welcome, or at least tolerated? I found out.

I had an entire row to myself on the half-empty flight across the Atlantic.
And while it was nice to fly coach without someone’s elbow in my ribcage, all those empty seats were unnerving. Flights to Europe are supposed to be crammed with American tourists heading out and European tourists heading home.
But that was before President Donald Trump threatened Europe with punitive tariffs, called the European Union “worse than China” and announced that the E.U. was created just to “screw the United States.” That was before Minnesota’s homegrown Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called Europeans a bunch of "PATHETIC" (emphasis his) free-loaders in a not-so-secure Signal chat.
I pushed up every armrest in my row, stretched, and thought about recent headlines.
My friends and I were heading to Italy by way of Ireland — two nations Trump had threatened with 20% tariffs on that oversized chart of his, followed by a threat of 200% tariffs on Irish whiskey and Tuscan wine. For months, we texted back and forth, wondering whether American tourists would be welcome, or at least tolerated.