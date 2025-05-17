Brooks: Will American tourists abroad be welcome, or at least tolerated? I found out.

Adventure over, I headed back to the airport and started catching up on the news I’d missed. Immigration agents had seized a father at a gas station, leaving his two children behind, alone, in the car. Congress was making plans to slash health care for the poor and elderly to fund tax cuts for the rich. The president was shredding the Constitution’s emoluments clause as he prepared to accept Qatar’s “gift” of a luxury jet. The White House wouldn’t rule out the use of force to steal Greenland.