Brooks: Donors ride to rescue after bandits strike Minneapolis bike library

There was bad news for one of the best things that happened in Minneapolis this year.
Bike thieves hit the new Minneapolis Cargo Bike Library last week. The venture allows people to borrow cargo bikes and cargo e-bikes for a week, for free.
The thieves broke into a locked garage and made off with two of the library’s cargo bikes as well as two bikes belonging to the family that had offered their garage as temporary storage for some newly-donated bikes. Security cameras captured footage of someone using a jack to pry open the garage door in the middle of the night. Both the bikes and the garage were insured, but it will cost the volunteer-run nonprofit $3,000 just to cover the deductibles.
That’s the bad news.
The good news is that this is Minneapolis — the bike-friendliest city in America. As word of the theft spread on Tuesday, donations poured in. By noon, the fundraiser had almost reached its goal.
“It’s been overwhelming,” said Cargo Bike Library founder Laura Mitchell, who hopes to use any extra donations to expand the bike library. “This year is really just a pilot year ... We figured we’d see what lessons we could learn. This [lesson] was a tough one.”
The library launched earlier this year in partnership with the Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota, the Lyndale Neighborhood Association and the Metropolitan Council. Cycle Loop built secure storage hangars where library members could check out bikes. But before their first ride, members take an hour-long orientation that covers everything from bike helmet fitting to how to safely operate the heavy cargo bikes.
“We want to make sure that folks are safe and ready to go when they borrow a bike,” Mitchell said. At first, she worried that requiring in-person lessons might discourage participation, “but all the orientations we’ve had have sold-out within days of launching them. Now we’re at a point where we have so many people who have completed orientation and are ready to take out bikes — but we only have so many bikes.”