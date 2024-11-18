Counterpoint: What we on the Governor’s Commission on Fluoridation knew in the 1970s

Our exhaustive two-year evaluation of the body of fluoridation research in scientific literature culminated in a two-day open hearing of the naysayers both local and international, and the predominant scientific community. Our commission concluded (1) that that the available evidence did not suggest that fluoride (1 mg/liter) was a causal factor in human cancer, (2) that the available data did not incriminate fluoride as a causative factor in increasing the incidence of Down syndrome, and (3) that no persuasive evidence supporting an association between the ingestion of drinking water containing 1 mg/liter fluoride and allergic symptoms or intolerance was presented to the commission and, at best, the evidence appeared anecdotal or uncontrolled.