How to join a Twin Cities community garden and save grocery money

The 78-year-old grew up on a farm and has gardened since he was a child, so being able to continue that despite his urban environment was a comfort. His Dowling Community Garden — started in 1943 and now spanning 190 plots with more than 250 gardeners — is so popular it once had a wait time of about six years. Now the board that runs the garden has changed how often it allows people to join the waitlist, but Loesch, who is the treasurer of the group, estimates someone who signs up this year still probably wouldn’t receive a plot until 2026.