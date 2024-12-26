Clean slate, fresh start: How a Minnesota law taking effect Jan. 1 unlocks second chances

The impact of this major law will be immediate. More than 1 million Minnesotans have criminal records, and while expungement opportunities exist in the state, the process is complicated, costly and few have been able to take advantage. Studies show that while 60% of Minnesotans with criminal records qualify for expungement, only 5% have been able to obtain one. The complex and costly process can take months if not years, and includes completing court forms, serving agencies who have the records of your case, filing paperwork with the court and a court hearing, all for decades-old nonviolent offenses.