A chase began and the trooper told law enforcement that Washington was the only person in the vehicle. Washington sped over 100mph while fleeing police, ignoring troopers’ sirens and traffic controls before police stopped ground-level pursuit. A patrol helicopter sighted and followed Washington until he lost control near the intersection of Parkway Drive. He drove over a curb and into the parking lot of Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church where Tho sat in his Mazda car. The Camry struck the driver’s side of the Mazda, causing it to spin in counter clockwise, throwing Tho 30 feet before his body landed in the southbound lanes of Arcade Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.