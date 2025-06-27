Road construction threatened mom-and-pop shops. This St. Paul neighborhood got help.

The mom-and-pop shops along St. Paul’s construction-plagued Arcade Street will be getting a financial boost, thanks to the neighborhoods’ organizing that led to an earmark from the Legislature.
A $250,000 grant in the state transportation bill will distribute up to $5,000 to up to 50 Arcade Street mom-and-pop businesses to offset their losses during construction.
The road, a part of Hwy. 61 that runs through St. Paul, was ripped up this spring for a reconstruction project. Businesses were told to brace for Arcade Street to be closed for up to six months.
On Thursday, business owners and advocates gathered at Family Foods Market, a small Asian grocery on Arcade Street, to celebrate the financial aid.
“As a small business owner, I’d rather keep working instead of trying to get some help,” said Rolando Aguilar, whose check-cashing business on Arcade Street saw its parking lot blocked by construction. But he said it felt good to work with his neighbors to get support for all the businesses that are hurting.
“We all pay taxes, and this is our tax dollars coming back to recharge our communities,” said Rep. Liz Lee, DFL-St. Paul, who represents part of the East Side.
State budget a challenge
The aid is far less than the businesses and their advocates had hoped for, but in a challenging budget cycle that took a special session to resolve, it was a surprise the earmark came through at all.
Sen. Scott Dibble, DFL-Minneapolis, said East Siders and their representatives, especially Sen. Foung Hawj, DFL-St. Paul, were relentless in keeping Arcade Street in the conversation during the session.