Sunday supper: Open-faced Steak Sandwiches with Arugula and Marsala Sauce

It’s sandwich season, and this offering from “Milk Street Backroads Italy” by Christopher Kimball and J.M. Hirsch fits right in. The layered dish, said to be created for King Frederick II of Naples, has a bread base topped with a thinly cut beef steak, on which sits a hefty slice of mozzarella and a couple of anchovy fillets, usually arranged in the sign of the cross. A Marsala pan sauce is obligatory. We opted for a medium-rare, inch-thick rib-eye steak, cut into thin slices after cooking for piling onto mozzarella-topped bread that’s been broiled to make the cheese melty. This recipe calls for a generous amount of Marsala — 1½ cups — so avoid supermarket Marsala “cooking wine,” which contains added sugar, salt, preservatives and no flavor nuances.