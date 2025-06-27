Sunday supper: Open-faced Steak Sandwiches with Arugula and Marsala Sauce

Open-faced Steak Sandwiches with Arugula and Marsala Sauce
Makes 4 toasts.
It’s sandwich season, and this offering from “Milk Street Backroads Italy” by Christopher Kimball and J.M. Hirsch fits right in. The layered dish, said to be created for King Frederick II of Naples, has a bread base topped with a thinly cut beef steak, on which sits a hefty slice of mozzarella and a couple of anchovy fillets, usually arranged in the sign of the cross. A Marsala pan sauce is obligatory. We opted for a medium-rare, inch-thick rib-eye steak, cut into thin slices after cooking for piling onto mozzarella-topped bread that’s been broiled to make the cheese melty. This recipe calls for a generous amount of Marsala — 1½ cups — so avoid supermarket Marsala “cooking wine,” which contains added sugar, salt, preservatives and no flavor nuances.
- 1 lb. beef rib-eye steak
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil, plus more to serve
- 1½ c. dry Marsala wine
- 4 oil-packed anchovies, patted dry and minced
- 2 tbsp. white balsamic vinegar, divided
- 1 ciabatta loaf (about 11-by-4½ in.), halved crosswise, each piece split horizontally, for a total of 4 pieces, or two ciabatta rolls, split horizontally
- 8 oz. fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced about ¾ in. thick
- 2 c. lightly packed baby arugula
- Finely grated Parmesan cheese, to serve
Directions
Season the steak on both sides with salt. In a 12-inch skillet over medium-high, heat the oil until barely smoking. Add the steak, reduce to medium and cook until well browned on the bottom, 5 to 6 minutes. Flip the steak and cook until the second side is well browned and the center registers 120 degrees for medium-rare, another 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer to a plate, reserving the skillet. Heat the broiler with a rack positioned about 6 inches from the element.
To the now-empty skillet, add the Marsala and anchovies. Cook over medium-high heat, scraping up any browned bits, until reduced by about half, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in 1 tablespoon vinegar, along with any accumulated steak juices. Taste the sauce and season with salt and pepper, then remove the pan from heat.
While the sauce simmers, place the bread in a single layer, cut sides up, on a broiler-safe rimmed baking sheet. Top with the mozzarella, dividing it evenly; the cheese will not cover the entire surface of the bread slices. Broil until the bread is browned at the edges and the cheese has softened, 2 to 3 minutes; rotate the baking sheet as needed for even toasting. Remove from the oven and transfer the bread to a platter or individual plates.
In a small bowl, toss the arugula with the remaining 1 tablespoon vinegar. Transfer the steak to a cutting board, then slice it thinly (about ¼ inch thick). Divide the meat evenly among the bread slices. Top with the arugula, then spoon on the sauce. Drizzle with additional oil and sprinkle with Parmesan.
Tip: Don’t over-reduce the sauce. You might be inclined to simmer it until it’s syrupy and glaze-like, but stop short of taking it that far. The correct yield is about ¾ cup; the consistency may be a bit “loose” and the amount may seem overly abundant, but this is intentional so there is ample sauce to pool on the plate and soak into the bread.