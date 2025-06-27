U.S. economy shrinks as Americans spend less

Americans spent less money last month, shrinking the economy and putting economists on high alert.
According to federal data released Friday morning, consumers spent nearly $30 billion less in May than in April. Personal spending makes up the lion’s share of the U.S. economy, and uncertainty about where economic policy is headed and whether a recession is on the horizon had many consumers pulling back.
Less spending — along with fewer exports and a glut of rushed imports as tariffs rolled out — shrank the economy in the first months of the year.
The news comes one day after the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), an independent government agency, issued a routine revision to gross domestic product (GDP) data that showed a 0.5% decrease in the nation’s total economic output between January and March.
“It’s worse than we thought,” said Kathryn Edwards, an independent economic policy consultant. “To have a slowdown in spending is one of the biggest warning flags that we have that there is very deep trouble afoot in the economy.”
Minnesota’s economy contracted 2.4% in the first quarter, data released Friday show. Change in state-level GDP ranged from a 1.7% increase in South Carolina to a 6.1% drop in Iowa and Nebraska.
The S&P 500 hit a record high Friday, a discordant note that could be the calm before the storm, said John Beuerlein, chief economist at the Pohlad Cos. After many companies omitted financial guidance in their first-quarter reports amid tariff uncertainty, he said, second-quarter reports due in July may show a less-rosy picture.
“The stock market seems to be marching to its own drummer, there’s no doubt about that,” Beuerlein said.