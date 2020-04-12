The same burglar is responsible for two gun shop break-ins under cover of darkness in recent weeks in the Twin Cities, according to authorities.

Raymond W. Kidd, 31, of White Bear Lake, was charged late last week in Anoka County District Court with first-degree burglary in connection with the break-in about 5 a.m. on March 29 at Total Defense Gun Shop & Range in Ramsey in the 6000 block of 167th Avenue NW.

The charging document also implicates him in a nearly identical burglary last week in Edina.

Kidd remains jailed in lieu of $20,000 bail ahead of a court appearance on May 6. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

According to the criminal complaint:

Video surveillance from Total Defense showed two men break the front door's glass, and take nine handguns.

One of the suspects had on gray and black Nike shoes and a two-tone jacket.

Three of the guns were found in a stolen rental truck located nearby. An officer noted footprints near the truck.

On April 8, Kidd was picked up on an unrelated charge not specified in the complaint. The shoes he had on matched the ones from the Ramsey burglary and also matched the tread pattern left near the rental truck.

A sales tag for a gun also was seized during the arrest, and it belonged to a firearm that had been stolen in Edina on April 7 from Battle Creek Armory on S. Washington Avenue just west of Hwy. 169 and north of the Valley View Road exit.

Video surveillance from the Edina break-in showed a man with a similar appearance break the glass to the front door about 5:45 a.m. and steal multiple guns.

Charges in connection to the Edina burglary are pending.

Kidd's criminal history includes five convictions for theft, two for drug possession and one for disorderly conduct.