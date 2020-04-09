Someone broke into a gun shop in Edina before dawn and made off with firearms, authorities said Wednesday.

The burglary occurred about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday at Battle Creek Armory on S. Washington Avenue just west of Hwy. 169 and north of the Valley View Road exit, police said.

“An undisclosed number of firearms were taken,” said city spokeswoman Kaylin Eidsness, and no arrests have been made.

Eidsness did not disclose what type of weapons were taken or how entry was made into the city’s lone gun shop. She said police have not had previous calls to this business.

The shop’s website lists a range of firearms, from pump-action shotguns to 9-millimeter handguns to collapsible semi-automatic pistols.

Business owner Charles Davis declined to be interviewed Wednesday about the break-in.

Davis said in an interview with KMSP-TV late last month that he’s seen a sharp increase in the number of first-time customers and attributed that to uncertainties in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“They’re worried about break-ins, they want to protect their family,” Davis said.