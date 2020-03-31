Burglars broke into an Anoka County gun shop over the weekend and made off with firearms, authorities said Monday.

The crime happened about 5 a.m. Sunday at Total Defense Gun Shop & Range in Ramsey, the owners said in a Facebook posting.

Police said the suspects broke in through the front door.

“Two burglars were able to gain access to our store and then proceeded to take handguns out of our rental cabinets,” the shop’s posting said. “We hope and pray that they are recovered before they can be used in any crimes.”

Several surveillance photos were also shared and show the men smashing two display cases and making off with some of what was inside. Exterior images show them leaving in a white rental van.

“They were extremely sloppy and will hopefully be caught soon,” the store’s posting continued.

The stolen weapons were handguns for rent, the store said.

Ramsey Police Capt. Tim Frankfurth said his department is “continuing to work with the business to determine how many guns were taken from the location.”