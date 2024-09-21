Nelson: Celebrate the start of fall with a lovely, dry week

At 7:43 a.m., the sun’s most direct rays will pass over the equator marking the astronomical and official start of fall in the northern hemisphere. Meteorologically speaking, fall arrived on Sept. 1, ending the seventh wettest summer (June, July, and August) on record in the Twin Cities with 18.25 inches of rain. Year to date, we’re more than 6 inches above average and the sixth wettest start to any year on record. Last year at this time, we were more than 7 inches below average and the 24th driest start to any year on record.