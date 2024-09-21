By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas:
Nelson: Celebrate the start of fall with a lovely, dry week
September may be the first drier than average month since February.
At 7:43 a.m., the sun’s most direct rays will pass over the equator marking the astronomical and official start of fall in the northern hemisphere. Meteorologically speaking, fall arrived on Sept. 1, ending the seventh wettest summer (June, July, and August) on record in the Twin Cities with 18.25 inches of rain. Year to date, we’re more than 6 inches above average and the sixth wettest start to any year on record. Last year at this time, we were more than 7 inches below average and the 24th driest start to any year on record.
Despite some rainy rumblers Saturday, September has been dry. According to Minnesota state climatologist Mark Seeley, the statewide average rainfall through the first 20 days of the month was less than a quarter inch. September may be the first drier than average month since February; how about that?
If you believe the Farmer’s Almanac, the first snowfall comes six weeks after the last September thunderstorm. Interestingly, the average first measurable snowfall at MSP is Nov. 6. Almost perfect timing.
