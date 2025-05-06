Douglas: Minimal rain chances through mid-month

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas:
Believe it or not, we’re only 45 days away from the summer solstice. Between now and then, we’ll gain another hour or so of daylight, bringing us to almost 15 hours and 40 minutes of daylight in the metro. Spring peeper frogs are getting noisier by the night, and your backyard tweety birds are busy tending eggs in their nests.
Spring is off to a slower start in the northeast part of the state, however. According to NOAA’s National Operational Hydrologic Remote Sensing Center, there are still pockets of snow on the ground under the cover of the coniferous canopy in the Arrowhead. Ice is still being reported on some lakes up north.
Despite a slight cooldown Wednesday, it’ll be another beauty with closer to average temperatures. More June-like readings build back in as we approach the Minnesota fishing opener and Mother’s Day weekend. Some of the extended weather models bring highs close to 90 degrees across parts of the state next week. Uff da!
Lawns and gardens will dry out fast with minimal rain in the forecast.