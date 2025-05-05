Douglas: Dry and above average this week

It was 60 years ago that one of the worst tornado outbreaks occurred in Minnesota. It also marked the first time in Twin Cities history that the civil defense sirens were used for severe weather. Six violent tornadoes were reported that day, four of which were rated F-4. The outbreak lasted three hours and caused $51 million in damage. Thirteen people died, and nearly 700 people were injured in the communities of Cologne, Blaine, Fridley, Golden Valley, Mounds View, and north Minneapolis. Many lives were saved due to the excellent communication of the Weather Bureau, local officials and by the radio and television stations.