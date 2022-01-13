Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Cannon Falls volleyball coach Melissa Huseth reflects on her Bombers' first state tournament championship run. One season after making its state tournament debut, Cannon Falls won the 2A title. And it was bombs away at the Xcel Energy Center as the Bombers won all three matches in straight sets.

1:00 Three state tourney matches, three victories, zero sets lost

2:39 Value of previous state tournament experience

6:55 Behind the scenes on the eve of the championship match

11:30 Breaking down the bombers, from standouts to key role players

20:25 Legacy of the first team to win a state title

