Second-seeded Cannon Falls turned its second trip to the Class 2A volleyball state tournament into a championship Saturday with a 25-17, 25-18, 25-21 victory over top-seeded Pequot Lakes at Xcel Energy Center.
The Bombers (29-7) lost the first point of the match but never trailed again.
Bombers junior Madison Burr recorded her 1,000th high school kill in the third set to end a Patriots run and keep the Bombers in front. She finished the match with a game-high 21 kills.
The Patriots (29-5) were tied for the lead or leading only three times during the match.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
No. 14 Penn State defense shines in 30-0 rout of Maryland
Nick Singleton scored two touchdowns and ran for 113 of his 122 yards in the first half and the defense of No. 14 Penn State smothered Maryland in a 30-0 win on Saturday.
Sports
Furman rolls past Mercer in key SoCon battle, 23-13
Ian Williams kicked three field goals and Tyler Huff ran for one touchdown and passed for another as Furman took over sole possession of second place in the Southern Conference with a 23-13 win over Mercer on Saturday.
Sports
DeJean's big plays help Iowa top Wisconsin, 24-10
Cooper DeJean returned an interception for a touchdown and set up another score with a 41-yard punt return as Iowa defeated Wisconsin 24-10 on Saturday.
Sports
State volleyball championships: Here's the latest from the X
Tap here for match reports from all four state championships, and a look at the tournament as a whole.
Sports
Watson's 3 TDs lead Washington St. over Arizona St. 28-18
Nakia Watson ran for 116 yards and three touchdowns as Washington State beat Arizona State 28-18 on Saturday to qualify for a bowl game for the seventh time in the past eight seasons.