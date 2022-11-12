Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Second-seeded Cannon Falls turned its second trip to the Class 2A volleyball state tournament into a championship Saturday with a 25-17, 25-18, 25-21 victory over top-seeded Pequot Lakes at Xcel Energy Center.

The Bombers (29-7) lost the first point of the match but never trailed again.

Bombers junior Madison Burr recorded her 1,000th high school kill in the third set to end a Patriots run and keep the Bombers in front. She finished the match with a game-high 21 kills.

The Patriots (29-5) were tied for the lead or leading only three times during the match.