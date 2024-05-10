People calling for the University of Minnesota to divest from companies with ties to Israel and defense spending dominated a Board of of Regents budget hearing Friday morning, and more debate on the topic is expected later in the day.

Of the 18 people who spoke during an hour-long hearing Friday morning, 16 called on the U to cuts with companies in response to the war between Israel and Hamas.

Among them was Donia Abu, who is Palestinian and said 12 of her relatives have been killed in the conflict. In recent months, she said she has been forced to "witness photos of my family's injuries and their charred bodies circulate on the internet" and doesn't want her money supporting violence.

"It is in the university's best interest and their obligation to divest from death," she said.

Donia Abu, a student at the University of Minnesota, makes her way to the podium to address the University of Minnesota Board of Regents during their meeting in on Friday. Abu, who graduates from the university on Sunday, shared that she has lost family members in Palestine.

The calls came during a public forum where regents were set to accept feedback on a $5 billion budget proposal that relies on tuition increases and cuts to balance the books next school year.

Like other colleges across the nation, the U is also facing calls to reconsider its investments in response to the war. Pro-Palestinian protesters have been urging the U to cut ties to Israel and U.S.-based defense contractors, arguing they are "complicit in war crimes and human rights violations." Some Jewish organizations, meanwhile, are asking regents to resist those demands, calling boycotts discriminatory.

Representatives for a coalition of students who led protests on the Twin Cities campus and Minnesota Hillel, a Jewish student organization, are each set to deliver their own presentation to regents later Friday.

Many university donations are placed in an endowment to be invested. The returns on those investments are eventually transferred back to the U to cover a variety of programs, the details of which are determined by donors. Endowments currently cover scholarships and some faculty positions, among other projects.

Older donations are held in a $2.27 billion endowment overseen by the U, about $5 million of which is in stocks and bonds tied to companies based in Israel or defense contractors based in the United States. Newer donations are placed in an endowment overseen by the University of Minnesota Foundation, a nonprofit that coordinates fundraising efforts for the U.

The U promised to disclose some investments in the endowment it oversees while negotiating a deal to end a pro-Palestinian encampment that set up on the Twin Cities campus last week. The arrangement also came with promises meant to ensure final exams and graduations would happen without interruptions.

This story is developing and will be updated.



