Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets engaged to Hailee Steinfeld

The 27-year-old Steinfeld is from Los Angeles and began her acting career at age 10. She earned an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress for her role as Mattie Ross in the Coen brothers' 2010 remake of ''True Grit.'' She also received a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in the 2016 high school dramedy ''The Edge of Seventeen.'' Her other credits include ''Bumblebee,'' ''Dickinson'' and Marvel's ''Hawkeye,'' along with voice roles in ''Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'' and its sequel.