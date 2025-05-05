Inoue overcomes early knockdown, dominates Cardenas to remain undefeated with 8th-round TKO

LAS VEGAS — Naoya Inoue remained undefeated after retaining the undisputed junior featherweight title with an eighth-round technical knockout of Ramon Cardenas on Sunday night in front of a packed house inside T-Mobile Arena and a nationally televised audience on ESPN.
Inoue (30-0, 27 KOs), who was knocked down in the second round, played the aggressor much of the fight by using precision and power to carve his way through Cardenas (26-2), frequently sending the announced 8,474 gathering into a frenzy.
''By watching tonight's fight, everyone is well aware that I like to brawl,'' Ionue said. ''I was very surprised (at the knockdown), but I took things calmly and put myself together. ... From then on, I made sure to not take that punch again.''
The Japanese icon, affectionately known as ''Monster,'' landed 57 of 103 power punches (55%) in the sixth and seventh rounds alone, per CompuBox.
Ionue, fighting in Las Vegas for the first time in four years, was ahead by identical scores of 68-63 on all three judges' scorecards at the time of stoppage.
''The fans here were supportive and great,'' said Ionue, 32. ''And I hope I was able to entertain them.''
Inoue opened the fight with confidence by landing several shots.
But in charging forward in the second round, Ionue walked directly into Cardenas' right-handed counter, dropping the undefeated champion.