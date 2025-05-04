Settle in and get ready: An 'ultracompetitive' 2nd round of the NHL playoffs is here

The second round of the NHL playoffs begins Monday night, after no sweeps and two series going the distance to get to this point.
Dallas emerged from a seven-game series against Colorado, and Edmonton rallied from down 2-0 to eliminate Los Angeles and move on in the gauntlet that is the Western Conference. Neither will have an easy time coming up, with the Stars facing either league-best Winnipeg or red-hot St. Louis and Connor McDavid and the Oilers taking on Vegas, which has home-ice advantage.
In the East, defending Stanley Cup champion Florida faces Toronto — trying to reach its first conference final since 2002 — while Alex Ovechkin and Washington play Carolina in a series that won't get the attention of Panthers-Maple Leafs but has the potential to be must-see entertainment.
It just all might be a little different than the fast-and-furious, rough-hitting first round.
''I think it just settles down a little bit (after) everybody is so amped up at the beginning of the playoffs,'' Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. ''It's going to be ultracompetitive, and it's going to be physical and it's playoff hockey. But I think it'll be teams that are settled in and very, very focused on what they need to do to gain the upper hand against their opponent.''
After dispatching cross-state rival Tampa Bay in five games, the Panthers are favorites to repeat at odds of just over 4-1 on BetMGM Sportsbook, followed by the Oilers, Hurricanes and Stars. Edmonton is favored to win the West and set up a Cup final rematch in June, but there's a lot of hockey to be played first.
West semifinal: Dallas vs. Winnipeg or St. Louis
This one is expected to start Wednesday night, either in Texas or Manitoba, pending the result of Blues-Jets Game 7 later Sunday night. It's no surprise that the Central Division bracket produced the two longest series, given the depth of legitimate contenders.