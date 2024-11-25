Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Brooklyn Park Mayor Hollies Winston: Democrats must re-engage their traditional base — thoughtfully, respectfully
African Americans in Minnesota, like others nationwide, seek policies that dismantle barriers and uplift families.
By Hollies Winston
•••
I come from a family of qualified women, trailblazers who shattered barriers in their personal and professional lives. My grandmother ran a successful convenience store on Chicago’s South Side, paving the way for my mother, aunts and cousins, who broke through corporate ceilings. Yet, their triumphs came with struggles — navigating a corporate world that often has a predefined “place” for Black women. Family conversations often reveal the painful reality of these glass ceilings, and the extraordinary effort required to overcome them, often at great personal cost.
Calls I’ve received after the election, particularly from Black women, reveal their frustration: doing everything right yet being deemed insufficient. This sentiment echoes in the careers of figures like Hillary Clinton, who faced sexism, and Vice President Kamala Harris, who encountered both gender and racial double standards despite her qualifications, work ethic and history of success. African American women like Harris routinely overcome these barriers through brilliance, resilience and persistence. However, even she could not overcome the reality of a political party that has strayed from the roots that once made it a “big tent” coalition.
Political parties evolve, and the Democratic Party is no exception. Once a champion of unions and the working class, it also carried a dark history of racism and slavery. However, its commitment to supporting the underdog ultimately prevailed. Milestones like President Lyndon B. Johnson’s signing of the Civil Rights Act in 1964 redefined the party’s identity, aligning it with African Americans, immigrants, women and, later, the LGBTQ+ community.
Still, despite low unemployment and crime rates, Democrats saw a decline in support from non-college-educated voters and some minority groups in the latest election. Even in Minnesota, a blue state with a strong economy, prosperity does not reach everyone. Minnesota ranks 20th in GDP, though 22nd in population, and is highly rated for quality of life, yet glaring disparities persist for African Americans, Latinos, Native Americans and low-income whites, spanning urban, rural and suburban areas.
Black people in Minnesota face some of the largest racial disparities in the nation. Middle-income white Minnesotans earn significantly more than their Black counterparts, while Black women have lower life expectancies compared to white women and Black women in other states. Latinos experience higher poverty rates than their national counterparts, and low-income white students lag behind their wealthier peers academically. Minnesota also has one of the nation’s largest homeownership gaps between households of color and whites.
These inequities contribute to growing disillusionment. While many are nominally better off economically, their quality of life and upward mobility remain limited. Frustration with unaddressed disparities likely explains declining Democratic support, even among historically loyal groups. For example, despite the rhetoric, African American men overwhelmingly supported Harris, but dissatisfaction with entrenched disparities and degradation of the family unit may have contributed to narrowing margins nationwide.
Conversations with voters this year frequently touched on uncertainty about the future. African Americans, in particular, are calling for policies that strengthen their communities — not as isolated interest groups but as families and integral parts of society. The African American Family Preservation Act reflects this push, part of a broader trend toward family stability and creating generational opportunities. African Americans in Minnesota, like others nationwide, seek policies that dismantle barriers and uplift families.
The Democratic Party has a history of transformative policies, such as Social Security, child tax credits and food stamps, that have lifted millions out of poverty. However, today’s challenges demand more. Voters now call for policies that stabilize families and foster generational wealth. These solutions must empower all families to succeed and thrive as contributors to society. Meeting these demands will be challenging, but the party’s track record of addressing economic realities demonstrates its ability to lead.
To move forward, Democrats must re-engage their traditional base thoughtfully and respectfully. Solutions cannot be imposed; they must come from collaboration with those most affected. African Americans, immigrants and working-class families of all backgrounds have clear insights into the challenges they face and the solutions that work. Empowering these communities to lead at the party level will help restore trust and re-establish the party as a coalition for progress.
This approach reflects the party’s historical mission and commitment to supporting those striving for a better life. Listening to these communities and amplifying their voices will ensure that policies resonate with voters and address their real concerns. By fostering authentic partnerships, Democrats can strengthen their connection with the people they represent.
The road ahead is not without challenges, but Democrats have a legacy of solving the country’s toughest economic issues. By focusing on practical, results-oriented solutions that lift families and strengthen communities, the party can reclaim its role as a champion of opportunity. Returning to its roots and addressing today’s challenges, the Democratic Party can provide the leadership Americans need for a brighter, more prosperous future.
Hollies Winston is mayor of Brooklyn Park.
about the writer
Hollies Winston
Brooklyn Park Mayor Hollies Winston: Democrats must re-engage their traditional base — thoughtfully, respectfully
African Americans in Minnesota, like others nationwide, seek policies that dismantle barriers and uplift families.