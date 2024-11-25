Brooklyn Park Mayor Hollies Winston: Democrats must re-engage their traditional base — thoughtfully, respectfully

Calls I’ve received after the election, particularly from Black women, reveal their frustration: doing everything right yet being deemed insufficient. This sentiment echoes in the careers of figures like Hillary Clinton, who faced sexism, and Vice President Kamala Harris, who encountered both gender and racial double standards despite her qualifications, work ethic and history of success. African American women like Harris routinely overcome these barriers through brilliance, resilience and persistence. However, even she could not overcome the reality of a political party that has strayed from the roots that once made it a “big tent” coalition.