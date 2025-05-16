Brock Purdy agrees to 5-year, $265 million extension with the 49ers, AP source says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Brock Purdy agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $265 million with the San Francisco 49ers, going from the NFL's biggest bargain to one of the league's highest-paid players.
A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press that the sides reached agreement Friday on the contract that includes $181 million in total guarantees. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced the deal yet.
NFL Network first reported the deal.
Purdy has made less than $1 million a year for his first three seasons and was set to get a small raise in 2025 to about $5.2 million under the league's proven performance escalator for making the Pro Bowl last season before reaching this new deal that puts Purdy in the top 10 in quarterback contracts.
After several lengthy contract disputes in recent years, the Niners got this deal done with Purdy with no drama. He reported to the start of the offseason program and now has his new contract before on-field practices start later this month.
Purdy's journey from the final pick of the 2022 draft to agreeing to this new contract has been a remarkable one that saw him take over as starter late in his rookie season, become an MVP finalist on the way to leading the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2023 and then solidifying his position last season.
Purdy's success helped rescue the Niners from a potentially catastrophic mistake after they traded three first-round picks to draft Trey Lance third overall in 2021 only to watch him struggle before getting traded away in 2023.
The Niners took Purdy 262nd overall in the 2022 draft — Mr. Irrelevant as the last pick — and even before his first exhibition game as a rookie, coach Kyle Shanahan had told owner Jed York that Purdy was the team's best quarterback.