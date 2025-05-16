Brock Purdy agrees to 5-year, $265 million extension with the 49ers, AP source says

Purdy had one of the most prolific passing seasons in team history when he finished fourth in the NFL in MVP voting. He set a franchise record for yards passing (4,280) and became the first Niners QB in more than two decades to throw at least 30 TD passes (31). Purdy led the NFL with a 113 passer rating and his 9.6 yards per attempt were the most in the NFL for a qualifying QB since Kurt Warner had 9.9 in 2000.