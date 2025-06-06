Aces, BetMGM Sportsbook team up: What this means for the WNBA

''It almost gives you a different level of credibility,'' Aces President Nikki Fargas said. ''Not that I didn't think we were credible, but it gives you a different level of it. I think it's important for us to be trendsetters. I think it's important for us to really push for this league to be the best it possibly can be because I think we've got the best players in the world playing in this league.''