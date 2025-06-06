Aces, BetMGM Sportsbook team up: What this means for the WNBA

LAS VEGAS — The announcement last week was made in true Las Vegas fashion, boldly and loudly in the heart of the Strip.
Representatives from the Aces, MGM Resorts and a local charity placed their hands on a big red button that they together pushed down, and the famous Bellagio fountains suddenly roared behind them as water blasted into the sky.
They announced a three-year sponsorship between the WNBA team and BetMGM Sportsbook, timed for a news release in which the league reached a similar agreement.
This is not the first time the WNBA or one of its clubs have partnered with a sports-betting company. The league also has deals with DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel, and Indiana (FanDuel), Phoenix (Bally's Corporation) and Washington (ESPN Bet) have reached similar agreements in recent years.
''I think it's long overdue,'' said Hall of Fame broadcaster Debbie Antonelli, who has been on the Fever's announcing team since 2000. ''I think it's a demographic in our base that we have missed. I think that 18- to 36-year-old male that predominately was betting has brought that demographic to our game. I think anything that puts attention on our game in that way is good for our game.''
The WNBA is the most visible women's league, but not the only one to do what not long ago was unthinkable and establish a relationship with the sports-betting world. Nearly all leagues avoided such arrangements until the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 allowed states to legalize sports betting if they preferred.
That is changing and changing fast, including in women's sports.
Last September, the Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League signed a deal with Fanatics Sportsbook. The 2-year-old Professional Women's Hockey League agreed in December to a deal with FanDuel.