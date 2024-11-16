Rash: Bombing of civilians seen in ‘Blitz’ isn’t old history — it’s happening in today’s wars, too

What’s sanitized for big-screen cinema like “Blitz” and for small-screen newscasts is witnessed without filters by Elder and other humanitarian workers. What they see are “children lying on the floor who so clearly need attention, limbs that have been amputated or that will be amputated, seeing hundreds of children who absolutely will die,” often from shrapnel “designed to rip through concrete; you can imagine what it does to a child’s body. The burns — I’ll never forget the smell of children’s burning flesh.”