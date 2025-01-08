Two renowned Twin Cities rock vets who’ve maintained close ties to Minnesota after moving away, Bob Mould and Gary Louris, both announced details of new solo albums this week.
Two renowned Minnesota rock expats announce new solo albums for 2025
Bob Mould of Hüsker Dü fame and the Jayhawks’ Gary Louris will release records this spring, with gigs to follow.
Former Hüsker Dü co-leader Mould confirmed the release of his 15th (!) LP under his own name, “Here We Go Crazy,” which will arrive March 7 and is now available for preorder. The record features him backed by his longtime, full-volume touring unit with bassist Jason Narducy and drummer Jon Wurster, with whom he will hit the road again in April. Their tour itinerary includes an April 19 date at the Palace Theatre in St. Paul (stay tuned for ticket info via First Avenue’s socials).
“Here We Go Crazy” marks the end of an unusual lull between albums for the prolific singer/guitarist, who has often churned out LPs on an almost-annual basis but went nearly five years between recordings this time around. His last one was 2020’s politically steaming “Blue Hearts.”
Based out of San Francisco for most of the 21st century, Mould debuted the title track from the new record on Wednesday with an artful black-and-white music video filmed outside Palm Springs, Calif. He explained the details of all this in a news release.
“I’ve been spending time in the Southern California desert over the past few years, and the video was shot there,” Mould said. “Chilly wilderness atop a mountain, expansive vistas below the hills, distant places to escape life’s routines. ’Going crazy’ can be many different things. The joy of reckless abandon, the uncertainty of the world’s future, the silence of solitude.”
As for Jayhawks frontman Louris, his new record — only his third solo effort ever — is also up for preorder now and due out on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, a date that’s not entirely a coincidence.
Titled “Dark Country,” the album is reportedly lit up with the inspiration Louris felt after marrying his wife, Stephanie Stevenson, in 2020. He moved with her to her native Quebec, Canada, where he recorded the record as a truly solo operation before recruiting some guests to play on it. Those include former Jayhawks and Long Riders pedal-steel/guitar player Stephen McCarthy and the Mastersons’ string arranger Eleanor Whitmore.
“‘Dark Country’ is a love letter to my wife Steph, plain and simple,” Louris said in a statement. “It was written and recorded in my little studio in our home in the mountains of Quebec. Just my guitar and my voice, occasionally piano, and on two songs a bit of magic from my friends. It is the most intimate and straightforward record I have ever made. Just me in a room with my songs and you the listener. I am not typically an autobiographical lyricist but these songs are as literal as can be ... all directed to my love.”
The first song issued from the album, “Getting Older," is one of the more stripped-down tracks on it, laced with piano and harmonica in a style not far from the Jayhawks’ musical tree. It seems the personal tone is what sets these songs apart from Louris’ still-rolling Twin Cities band, which debuted several other new songs at its two Fitzgerald Theater shows last month looking ahead to its own new record.
Louris will play some solo tour dates to promote “Dark Country” in the spring. Stay tuned for a show announcement in his old hometown.
