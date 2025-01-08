Two renowned Minnesota rock expats announce new solo albums for 2025

“‘Dark Country’ is a love letter to my wife Steph, plain and simple,” Louris said in a statement. “It was written and recorded in my little studio in our home in the mountains of Quebec. Just my guitar and my voice, occasionally piano, and on two songs a bit of magic from my friends. It is the most intimate and straightforward record I have ever made. Just me in a room with my songs and you the listener. I am not typically an autobiographical lyricist but these songs are as literal as can be ... all directed to my love.”